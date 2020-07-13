All apartments in Norcross
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:50 PM

Ashford 6860

Open Now until 6pm
6860 Bebout Dr · (862) 261-2530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6860 Bebout Dr, Norcross, GA 30093

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 186512 · Avail. Jul 15

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 687316 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 187516 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 182017 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 184525 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Unit 685018 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashford 6860.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
accessible
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
new construction
online portal
tennis court
trash valet
Come home to Ashford 6860 and see what it means to Live Life Better! Each of our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes include features designed to ensure your comfort, such as brand new electric heating and air, new energy-efficient windows, private patios and balconies, extra storage, gourmet kitchens, and much more.Residents of Ashford 6860 enjoy the ultimate in luxurious community amenities, such as a resort-style pool, full aerobic and fitness center, scenic walking trails, multi-sport court, on-site laundry facility, internet lounge, and playground. Plus, with a convenient location in Norcross, Georgia, Ashford 6860 makes it easy to explore all that Atlanta has to offer. Visit us today to see why an Ashford 6860 apartment is the perfect home for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 to 1 month of rent
Move-in Fees: $150 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: All patios/balconies have a storage closet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ashford 6860 have any available units?
Ashford 6860 has 16 units available starting at $970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashford 6860 have?
Some of Ashford 6860's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashford 6860 currently offering any rent specials?
Ashford 6860 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashford 6860 pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashford 6860 is pet friendly.
Does Ashford 6860 offer parking?
Yes, Ashford 6860 offers parking.
Does Ashford 6860 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ashford 6860 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashford 6860 have a pool?
Yes, Ashford 6860 has a pool.
Does Ashford 6860 have accessible units?
Yes, Ashford 6860 has accessible units.
Does Ashford 6860 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashford 6860 has units with dishwashers.

