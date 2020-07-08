All apartments in Norcross
Find more places like 5721 Reps Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norcross, GA
/
5721 Reps Trace
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:42 PM

5721 Reps Trace

5721 Reps Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norcross
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5721 Reps Trace, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location location location!! Beautifully updated townhome in sought after area. Close to downtown historic Norcross and easy access to 285/85. Includes new energy efficient windows and new kitchen quartz counter tops. This unit comes with updated refrigerator and washer/dryer. There is a double vanity sink in master bathroom. The forum shopping and restaurants close by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5721 Reps Trace have any available units?
5721 Reps Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 5721 Reps Trace have?
Some of 5721 Reps Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5721 Reps Trace currently offering any rent specials?
5721 Reps Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5721 Reps Trace pet-friendly?
No, 5721 Reps Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 5721 Reps Trace offer parking?
No, 5721 Reps Trace does not offer parking.
Does 5721 Reps Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5721 Reps Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5721 Reps Trace have a pool?
No, 5721 Reps Trace does not have a pool.
Does 5721 Reps Trace have accessible units?
No, 5721 Reps Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 5721 Reps Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5721 Reps Trace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW
Norcross, GA 30093
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Norcross 1 BedroomsNorcross 2 Bedrooms
Norcross Apartments with PoolNorcross Pet Friendly Places
Norcross Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA
Chamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College