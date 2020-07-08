Location location location!! Beautifully updated townhome in sought after area. Close to downtown historic Norcross and easy access to 285/85. Includes new energy efficient windows and new kitchen quartz counter tops. This unit comes with updated refrigerator and washer/dryer. There is a double vanity sink in master bathroom. The forum shopping and restaurants close by!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5721 Reps Trace have any available units?
5721 Reps Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 5721 Reps Trace have?
Some of 5721 Reps Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5721 Reps Trace currently offering any rent specials?
5721 Reps Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.