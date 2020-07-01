5264 Reps Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully updated townhome in a great location! Historic Downtown Norcross shops and restaurants and The Forum are just minutes away. Gorgeous white kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, dining area and tiled floors. Other great features include a large family room with fireplace, hardwood floors on the main and upstairs levels, faux wood blinds, and a rear patio. Washer & dryer are furnished in the home by the owner. New HVAC installed in 2019. This home is in excellent condition and will move fast so don't wait!