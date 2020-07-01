All apartments in Norcross
Last updated December 8 2019 at 3:50 AM

5264 Reps Trace

5264 Reps Trace · No Longer Available
Location

5264 Reps Trace, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated townhome in a great location! Historic Downtown Norcross shops and restaurants and The Forum are just minutes away. Gorgeous white kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, dining area and tiled floors. Other great features include a large family room with fireplace, hardwood floors on the main and upstairs levels, faux wood blinds, and a rear patio. Washer & dryer are furnished in the home by the owner. New HVAC installed in 2019. This home is in excellent condition and will move fast so don't wait!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5264 Reps Trace have any available units?
5264 Reps Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 5264 Reps Trace have?
Some of 5264 Reps Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5264 Reps Trace currently offering any rent specials?
5264 Reps Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5264 Reps Trace pet-friendly?
No, 5264 Reps Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 5264 Reps Trace offer parking?
No, 5264 Reps Trace does not offer parking.
Does 5264 Reps Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5264 Reps Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5264 Reps Trace have a pool?
No, 5264 Reps Trace does not have a pool.
Does 5264 Reps Trace have accessible units?
No, 5264 Reps Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 5264 Reps Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5264 Reps Trace has units with dishwashers.

