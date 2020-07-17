All apartments in Newton County
Newton County, GA
55 Katelen Court
55 Katelen Court

55 Katelen Court · No Longer Available
Location

55 Katelen Court, Newton County, GA 30016

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades. In addition to all this, the home cook will appreciate that the kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances so delicious meals can be prepared upon move in. While on your self-tour of this home be sure to check out the stylish bedrooms and bathrooms! This newly built house can be your next home, so be sure to apply today on line, at www.msrenewal.com, before it is gone. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. IF home is equipped with a swimming pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Katelen Court have any available units?
55 Katelen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton County, GA.
Is 55 Katelen Court currently offering any rent specials?
55 Katelen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Katelen Court pet-friendly?
No, 55 Katelen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton County.
Does 55 Katelen Court offer parking?
No, 55 Katelen Court does not offer parking.
Does 55 Katelen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Katelen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Katelen Court have a pool?
Yes, 55 Katelen Court has a pool.
Does 55 Katelen Court have accessible units?
No, 55 Katelen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Katelen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Katelen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Katelen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Katelen Court does not have units with air conditioning.
