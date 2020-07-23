All apartments in Newton County
Find more places like 35 Katelen Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newton County, GA
/
35 Katelen Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 AM

35 Katelen Ct

35 Katelen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

35 Katelen Court, Newton County, GA 30016

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Your Dream Home is Here! Photos are coming soon, but don't wait to see and apply for your dream home! This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Katelen Ct have any available units?
35 Katelen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton County, GA.
What amenities does 35 Katelen Ct have?
Some of 35 Katelen Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Katelen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
35 Katelen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Katelen Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Katelen Ct is pet friendly.
Does 35 Katelen Ct offer parking?
Yes, 35 Katelen Ct offers parking.
Does 35 Katelen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Katelen Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Katelen Ct have a pool?
No, 35 Katelen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 35 Katelen Ct have accessible units?
No, 35 Katelen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Katelen Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Katelen Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Katelen Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Katelen Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd
Conyers, GA 30013
Porterdale Mill Lofts
2100 Main St
Porterdale, GA 30014

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GACovington, GAConyers, GALocust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAJackson, GARedan, GA
Loganville, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAGrayson, GALilburn, GATucker, GABelvedere Park, GACandler-McAfee, GAClarkston, GAPanthersville, GAGriffin, GAScottdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College