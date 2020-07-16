All apartments in Newton County
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

25 Bermuda Circle

25 Bermuda Circle · No Longer Available
Location

25 Bermuda Circle, Newton County, GA 30016

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,523 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5903216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Bermuda Circle have any available units?
25 Bermuda Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newton County, GA.
What amenities does 25 Bermuda Circle have?
Some of 25 Bermuda Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Bermuda Circle currently offering any rent specials?
25 Bermuda Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Bermuda Circle pet-friendly?
No, 25 Bermuda Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newton County.
Does 25 Bermuda Circle offer parking?
Yes, 25 Bermuda Circle offers parking.
Does 25 Bermuda Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Bermuda Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Bermuda Circle have a pool?
Yes, 25 Bermuda Circle has a pool.
Does 25 Bermuda Circle have accessible units?
No, 25 Bermuda Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Bermuda Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Bermuda Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Bermuda Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Bermuda Circle has units with air conditioning.
