55 Brookview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN ** PRIVATE BACKYARD Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Community* Home Features: HIGH Ceilings * Huge Kitchen w/Island * Formal Living room/Dining room * Family room open to kitchen * Oversized Master bedroom w/sitting area * Upstairs bonus area can function as 2nd living room/teen space * Porch overlooking private Backyard. Convenient and close to Restaurants, Shopping and Summergrove. Enjoy the Simple and Convenient Lifestyle with an Abundance of Amenities.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.