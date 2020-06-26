All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 55 Brookview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
55 Brookview Drive
Last updated July 22 2019 at 7:48 PM

55 Brookview Drive

55 Brookview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

55 Brookview Drive, Newnan, GA 30265

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN ** PRIVATE BACKYARD Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Community* Home Features: HIGH Ceilings * Huge Kitchen w/Island * Formal Living room/Dining room * Family room open to kitchen * Oversized Master bedroom w/sitting area * Upstairs bonus area can function as 2nd living room/teen space * Porch overlooking private Backyard. Convenient and close to Restaurants, Shopping and Summergrove. Enjoy the Simple and Convenient Lifestyle with an Abundance of Amenities.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Brookview Drive have any available units?
55 Brookview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 55 Brookview Drive have?
Some of 55 Brookview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Brookview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
55 Brookview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Brookview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Brookview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 55 Brookview Drive offer parking?
No, 55 Brookview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 55 Brookview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Brookview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Brookview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 55 Brookview Drive has a pool.
Does 55 Brookview Drive have accessible units?
No, 55 Brookview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Brookview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Brookview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Brookview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Brookview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Apartments with Pool
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University