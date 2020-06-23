All apartments in Newnan
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
5 Stratford Way
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

5 Stratford Way

5 Stratford Way · No Longer Available
Location

5 Stratford Way, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
UPSCALE EXECUTIVE 2-STORY HOME IN REVERED "OVERLOOK" SECTION OF SUMMERGROVE - WALK TO POOL & TENNIS! New updates with fresh paint & landscaping happening now. Delightful front porch opens to inviting spacious Foyer w/ Formal Living & Dining rms. Dramatic Family rm w/ soaring ceilings & bright windows. Huge open Kitchen w/ center island, granite counters & plenty of cabinet space. Breakfast rm overlooks backyard. Upstairs offers 4 bedrms w/ Master w/ dbl closets & sitting area. Spacious Master bath w/ dbl vanities, tub & lg shower. Good sized secondary bedrms, 1 w/ private full bathrm. Fenced yard, covered porch, 3 CAR side entry garage & cul de sac! Walk from this home to fabulous Summergrove amenities: 3 pools/tennis/golf/club house/parks/100 Acre Lake. Near new hospital/medical hub/grocery/Ashley Park, close to I-85 & Atlanta airport! LAWN MTC INC IN RENT!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Stratford Way have any available units?
5 Stratford Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 5 Stratford Way have?
Some of 5 Stratford Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Stratford Way currently offering any rent specials?
5 Stratford Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Stratford Way pet-friendly?
No, 5 Stratford Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 5 Stratford Way offer parking?
Yes, 5 Stratford Way does offer parking.
Does 5 Stratford Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Stratford Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Stratford Way have a pool?
Yes, 5 Stratford Way has a pool.
Does 5 Stratford Way have accessible units?
No, 5 Stratford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Stratford Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Stratford Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Stratford Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Stratford Way does not have units with air conditioning.
