5 Stratford Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

UPSCALE EXECUTIVE 2-STORY HOME IN REVERED "OVERLOOK" SECTION OF SUMMERGROVE - WALK TO POOL & TENNIS! New updates with fresh paint & landscaping happening now. Delightful front porch opens to inviting spacious Foyer w/ Formal Living & Dining rms. Dramatic Family rm w/ soaring ceilings & bright windows. Huge open Kitchen w/ center island, granite counters & plenty of cabinet space. Breakfast rm overlooks backyard. Upstairs offers 4 bedrms w/ Master w/ dbl closets & sitting area. Spacious Master bath w/ dbl vanities, tub & lg shower. Good sized secondary bedrms, 1 w/ private full bathrm. Fenced yard, covered porch, 3 CAR side entry garage & cul de sac! Walk from this home to fabulous Summergrove amenities: 3 pools/tennis/golf/club house/parks/100 Acre Lake. Near new hospital/medical hub/grocery/Ashley Park, close to I-85 & Atlanta airport! LAWN MTC INC IN RENT!!