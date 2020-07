Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Quality throughout this lovely home. Split bedroom floor plan featuring an oversized second bedroom suitable for office or extra sitting room. Kitchen has eating space and includes refrigerator. Nice patio in backyard. Convenient to restaurants, shopping, doctors and hospital. Sidewalk neighborhood with parks and swimming pools. Public golf course, too!