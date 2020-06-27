All apartments in Newnan
Newnan, GA
21 Riva Ridge
21 Riva Ridge

21 Riva Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21 Riva Ridge Lane, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy living in this IMMACULATE ranch, which has been BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED. Gorgeous palladian window in front guest bedroom allows nice natural light that shows off the cathedral. Dramatic vaulted ceiling in the family room. Open concept floorplan has kitchen open to breakfast and family room. Upgraded flooring. 2 pantries in kitchen (one closet, one cabinet) & clever storage throughout. Easy-maintenance lifestyle- the lawn maintenance is included so you don't have to cut the grass, trim the shrubs or haul around chemical fertilizer since they do it all for you. Fenced backyard is perfect for those summer BBQ's. Top ranked Northgate High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Riva Ridge have any available units?
21 Riva Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 21 Riva Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
21 Riva Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Riva Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 21 Riva Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 21 Riva Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 21 Riva Ridge offers parking.
Does 21 Riva Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Riva Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Riva Ridge have a pool?
No, 21 Riva Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 21 Riva Ridge have accessible units?
No, 21 Riva Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Riva Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Riva Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Riva Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Riva Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
