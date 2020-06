Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Fantastic 3 BR/2.5 BA in popular Mountain Park! Everyday is like vacation in this fabulous home with gorgeous wooded views from a two level deck and decorator upgrades. Brick entry open to the family room with fireplace and half bath. Separate dining room. Designer kitchen with open cabinets. Laundry room convenient to kitchen. Master BR features his/hers closets and bath. 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath complete upper level. Separate basement has workshop. Walking distance to the lake and community pool (additional fee). Conveniently located to shopping, schools and more! **Additional $25 per month for Resident Benefits Package



Schools: Mountain Park Elementary, Crabapple Middle, and Roswell High