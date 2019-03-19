All apartments in Mountain Park
Find more places like 118 Robin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountain Park, GA
/
118 Robin Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

118 Robin Drive

118 Robin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

118 Robin Drive, Mountain Park, GA 30075
Litchfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
yoga
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
yoga
One of my all time favorites!!! Rustic charm with modern updates ! This is Roswell's best kept secret. Home is custom built and has over 1 acre of land for your enjoyment. Very open floor plan for entertaining, to include views of the lake. Screened in Porch, Loft luxurious Master Suite. Secondary bedrooms are Awesome ! This is the perfect place to call home. The "Heron House" community center offers fishing, canoeing, swimming pool, classes for dance, yoga and meditation. Truly a one of a kind, perfect home !!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Robin Drive have any available units?
118 Robin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountain Park, GA.
What amenities does 118 Robin Drive have?
Some of 118 Robin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Robin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
118 Robin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Robin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 118 Robin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain Park.
Does 118 Robin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 118 Robin Drive offers parking.
Does 118 Robin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Robin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Robin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 118 Robin Drive has a pool.
Does 118 Robin Drive have accessible units?
No, 118 Robin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Robin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Robin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Robin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Robin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAMilton, GAHolly Springs, GAFair Oaks, GAChamblee, GADoraville, GANorcross, GA
Vinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GANorth Druid Hills, GATucker, GACumming, GANorth Decatur, GADruid Hills, GAScottdale, GAPowder Springs, GALilburn, GAClarkston, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College