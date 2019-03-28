118 Robin Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool yoga

One of my all time favorites!!! Rustic charm with modern updates ! This is Roswell's best kept secret. Home is custom built and has over 1 acre of land for your enjoyment. Very open floor plan for entertaining, to include views of the lake. Screened in Porch, Loft luxurious Master Suite. Secondary bedrooms are Awesome ! This is the perfect place to call home. The "Heron House" community center offers fishing, canoeing, swimming pool, classes for dance, yoga and meditation. Truly a one of a kind, perfect home !!!!