1464 Patricia Drive
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:54 PM

1464 Patricia Drive

1464 Patricia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1464 Patricia Drive, Morrow, GA 30260
Morrow

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
*****Ask About Move In Specials**** Roomy 5 BR 2 BA Split Foyer Home for lease. Features eat-in kitchen with slider to deck, large LR and lower Bonus room for extra relaxation. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Morrow Elementary
Babb Middle School
Forest Park High School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1971

Lease Terms: 12 Months
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1464 Patricia Drive have any available units?
1464 Patricia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morrow, GA.
Is 1464 Patricia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1464 Patricia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1464 Patricia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1464 Patricia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morrow.
Does 1464 Patricia Drive offer parking?
No, 1464 Patricia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1464 Patricia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1464 Patricia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1464 Patricia Drive have a pool?
No, 1464 Patricia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1464 Patricia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1464 Patricia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1464 Patricia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1464 Patricia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1464 Patricia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1464 Patricia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
