802 Thompson Ridge Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Beautiful Monroe, Georgia Home - Property Id: 310576



Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over 2,700 square feet of space (does not include the full basement, which is a separate living area). The property has two driveways, and a completely fenced in back yard. The back yard also has a large deck which steps down to a tiered/leveled area on the back of the house.



Both the front yard and back yard are equipped with a sprinkler system. The interior of the home is even pre-wired for a security system, offers FREE Wi-Fi and has newly updated stainless steel appliances (microwave, smooth top stove, side-by-side refrigerator, and dishwasher). There are beautiful hardwoods installed throughout the main floor. There are also hardwoods for the stairs and the upstairs hallway, you really must see in order to fully appreciate.



Please call Ray Parker @ 404 - 218 - 0717 to schedule an appointment to tour the home. We look forward to hearing from you.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310576

