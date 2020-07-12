All apartments in Monroe
802 Thompson Ridge Drive
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

802 Thompson Ridge Drive

802 Thompson Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

802 Thompson Ridge Drive, Monroe, GA 30655

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful Monroe, Georgia Home - Property Id: 310576

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over 2,700 square feet of space (does not include the full basement, which is a separate living area). The property has two driveways, and a completely fenced in back yard. The back yard also has a large deck which steps down to a tiered/leveled area on the back of the house.

Both the front yard and back yard are equipped with a sprinkler system. The interior of the home is even pre-wired for a security system, offers FREE Wi-Fi and has newly updated stainless steel appliances (microwave, smooth top stove, side-by-side refrigerator, and dishwasher). There are beautiful hardwoods installed throughout the main floor. There are also hardwoods for the stairs and the upstairs hallway, you really must see in order to fully appreciate.

Please call Ray Parker @ 404 - 218 - 0717 to schedule an appointment to tour the home. We look forward to hearing from you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310576
Property Id 310576

(RLNE5894999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

