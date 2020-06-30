All apartments in Milton
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:47 PM

670 Chantress Court · No Longer Available
Location

670 Chantress Court, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Minutes to Avalon, Windward, downtown Alpharetta area shops, restaurants, entertainment & GA 400! Award Winning Cambridge School District! Lovely hm features cul-de-sac, fenced & level lot, vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light, granite & white kitch, tile flooring & gas FP on main! Open concept w/ kitchen views to din area, great rm & incredible back yard! Beautiful home has level driveway, 2-car attached garage plus shed for additional storage! Beautifully maintained swim/tennis/playground community in excellent location & ready for you to move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 Chantress Court have any available units?
670 Chantress Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 670 Chantress Court have?
Some of 670 Chantress Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 Chantress Court currently offering any rent specials?
670 Chantress Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Chantress Court pet-friendly?
No, 670 Chantress Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 670 Chantress Court offer parking?
Yes, 670 Chantress Court offers parking.
Does 670 Chantress Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 670 Chantress Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Chantress Court have a pool?
Yes, 670 Chantress Court has a pool.
Does 670 Chantress Court have accessible units?
No, 670 Chantress Court does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Chantress Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 670 Chantress Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 670 Chantress Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 670 Chantress Court does not have units with air conditioning.

