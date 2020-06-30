670 Chantress Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven range Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Minutes to Avalon, Windward, downtown Alpharetta area shops, restaurants, entertainment & GA 400! Award Winning Cambridge School District! Lovely hm features cul-de-sac, fenced & level lot, vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light, granite & white kitch, tile flooring & gas FP on main! Open concept w/ kitchen views to din area, great rm & incredible back yard! Beautiful home has level driveway, 2-car attached garage plus shed for additional storage! Beautifully maintained swim/tennis/playground community in excellent location & ready for you to move right in!