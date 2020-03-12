3462 NE New Fawn Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

End unit townhouse in swim community! Large living/dining area w FP and hardwood floors! Kitchen w granite, dark cabinets, stainless gas stove, microwave, refrigerator! Large garage w extra shelving for storage! Master w vaulted ceilings, walk in master closet, master bath w garden tub/shower. Central loft area. Close to shopping, highways, swim, playground in community, hurry! Home is not vacant, appointment only w plenty of notice (24+). Pets on a case by case basis w pet deposit. $2,000 deposit for those with a credit score of 650 or higher. Tenant occupied