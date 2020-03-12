All apartments in Milton
Milton, GA
3462 NE New Fawn Lane
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM

3462 NE New Fawn Lane

3462 New Fawn Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3462 New Fawn Ln, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
End unit townhouse in swim community! Large living/dining area w FP and hardwood floors! Kitchen w granite, dark cabinets, stainless gas stove, microwave, refrigerator! Large garage w extra shelving for storage! Master w vaulted ceilings, walk in master closet, master bath w garden tub/shower. Central loft area. Close to shopping, highways, swim, playground in community, hurry! Home is not vacant, appointment only w plenty of notice (24+). Pets on a case by case basis w pet deposit. $2,000 deposit for those with a credit score of 650 or higher. Tenant occupied

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3462 NE New Fawn Lane have any available units?
3462 NE New Fawn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 3462 NE New Fawn Lane have?
Some of 3462 NE New Fawn Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3462 NE New Fawn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3462 NE New Fawn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3462 NE New Fawn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3462 NE New Fawn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3462 NE New Fawn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3462 NE New Fawn Lane offers parking.
Does 3462 NE New Fawn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3462 NE New Fawn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3462 NE New Fawn Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3462 NE New Fawn Lane has a pool.
Does 3462 NE New Fawn Lane have accessible units?
No, 3462 NE New Fawn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3462 NE New Fawn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3462 NE New Fawn Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3462 NE New Fawn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3462 NE New Fawn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
