3462 NE New Fawn Lane

Amenities
End unit townhouse in swim community! Large living/dining area w FP and hardwood floors! Kitchen w granite, dark cabinets, stainless gas stove, microwave, refrigerator! Large garage w extra shelving for storage! Master w vaulted ceilings, walk in master closet, master bath w garden tub/shower. Central loft area. Close to shopping, highways, swim, playground in community, hurry! Home is not vacant, appointment only w plenty of notice (24+). Pets on a case by case basis w pet deposit. $2,000 deposit for those with a credit score of 650 or higher. Tenant occupied