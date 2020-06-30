All apartments in Milton
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:18 PM

3381 Twin Rose Pl

3381 Twinrose Pl · No Longer Available
Location

3381 Twinrose Pl, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Immaculately maintained 4 bed/3.5 bath unit in sought after WINDWARD location! Mins from GA 400, Avalon, the new Halcyon, Costco, Walmart, Target, shops, restaurants, groceries and so much more! Unit is updated with hardwoods on the main, stained kitchen cabinets, granite counter top, wrought iron rails, built in cabinets & much more! HOA paid by Landlord, includes water, landscape, trash & neighborhood pool! ALPHARETTA HIGH SCHOOL!! A full bedroom/bath in the basement! Sought after floor plan!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3381 Twin Rose Pl have any available units?
3381 Twin Rose Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 3381 Twin Rose Pl have?
Some of 3381 Twin Rose Pl's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3381 Twin Rose Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3381 Twin Rose Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3381 Twin Rose Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3381 Twin Rose Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 3381 Twin Rose Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3381 Twin Rose Pl offers parking.
Does 3381 Twin Rose Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3381 Twin Rose Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3381 Twin Rose Pl have a pool?
Yes, 3381 Twin Rose Pl has a pool.
Does 3381 Twin Rose Pl have accessible units?
No, 3381 Twin Rose Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3381 Twin Rose Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3381 Twin Rose Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3381 Twin Rose Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3381 Twin Rose Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
