All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 3360 Serenade Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
3360 Serenade Court
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:25 PM

3360 Serenade Court

3360 Serenade Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3360 Serenade Court, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
Bright and spacious open floor plan with 9' ceilings. Beautiful hardwood floors. Many upgrades. Lovely stone patio. Deep, wooded private lot. Home is located in active Swim Tennis neighborhood with award winning schools. Neighborhood is convenient to HWY 400, restaurants and shopping.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3360 Serenade Court have any available units?
3360 Serenade Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 3360 Serenade Court have?
Some of 3360 Serenade Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3360 Serenade Court currently offering any rent specials?
3360 Serenade Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3360 Serenade Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3360 Serenade Court is pet friendly.
Does 3360 Serenade Court offer parking?
No, 3360 Serenade Court does not offer parking.
Does 3360 Serenade Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3360 Serenade Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3360 Serenade Court have a pool?
Yes, 3360 Serenade Court has a pool.
Does 3360 Serenade Court have accessible units?
No, 3360 Serenade Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3360 Serenade Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3360 Serenade Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3360 Serenade Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3360 Serenade Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMilton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Milton 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMilton 3 Bedroom Apartments
Milton Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA
Fairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University