3261 Serenade Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Available 07/17/19 Great 2-story home with a spacious open floor plan - Property Id: 33792



A nice home with a spacious open floor plan! Freshly painted with new carpet make this home shine. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, new paint, nice kitchen with ample storage. Relax and enjoy a beverage on your back deck. Located in desirable Avensong swim/tennis community just minutes from GA 400, Windward Parkway. A+ Schools, walk to Marta bus stop. Tons of restaurants. Avalon and local shopping close by(Costco, Walmart, Publix, Kroger, Target, Home Depot, Lowes, Kholes...)

Will be available 07/17. Please do not disturb tenants. Showing by appointment only.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/33792p

No Pets Allowed



