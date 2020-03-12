All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 3261 Serenade Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
3261 Serenade Court
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:20 AM

3261 Serenade Court

3261 Serenade Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3261 Serenade Court, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Available 07/17/19 Great 2-story home with a spacious open floor plan - Property Id: 33792

A nice home with a spacious open floor plan! Freshly painted with new carpet make this home shine. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, new paint, nice kitchen with ample storage. Relax and enjoy a beverage on your back deck. Located in desirable Avensong swim/tennis community just minutes from GA 400, Windward Parkway. A+ Schools, walk to Marta bus stop. Tons of restaurants. Avalon and local shopping close by(Costco, Walmart, Publix, Kroger, Target, Home Depot, Lowes, Kholes...)
Will be available 07/17. Please do not disturb tenants. Showing by appointment only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/33792p
Property Id 33792

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5014494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3261 Serenade Court have any available units?
3261 Serenade Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 3261 Serenade Court have?
Some of 3261 Serenade Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3261 Serenade Court currently offering any rent specials?
3261 Serenade Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3261 Serenade Court pet-friendly?
No, 3261 Serenade Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 3261 Serenade Court offer parking?
No, 3261 Serenade Court does not offer parking.
Does 3261 Serenade Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3261 Serenade Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3261 Serenade Court have a pool?
Yes, 3261 Serenade Court has a pool.
Does 3261 Serenade Court have accessible units?
No, 3261 Serenade Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3261 Serenade Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3261 Serenade Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3261 Serenade Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3261 Serenade Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 3 BedroomsMilton Apartments with Balcony
Milton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University