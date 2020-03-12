3254 Chipping Wood Court

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful active golf/swim/tennis gated community; magnificent 3 story home on golf lot. 6 bedrooms and 5.5 baths. Two-story grand foyer leads to a two-story grand-room with fireplace. Large kitchen, breakfast bar & room, open to keeping room with fireplace. Spacious dining room. Generous size master suite with sitting area on main floor. Trey ceilings and walk-in closets, Wood floors the entire house. 2-car garage; 4 sided brick; large fenced-in lot. Fantastic shopping & entertainment area and most desired schools.



Appliance package includes:

– Refrigerator,Stove,Wall Oven,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal.



Other Features:

– Gas water heater & Central cooling.



Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.