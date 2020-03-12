3254 Chipping Wood Court

Amenities
Beautiful active golf/swim/tennis gated community; magnificent 3 story home on golf lot. 6 bedrooms and 5.5 baths. Two-story grand foyer leads to a two-story grand-room with fireplace. Large kitchen, breakfast bar & room, open to keeping room with fireplace. Spacious dining room. Generous size master suite with sitting area on main floor. Trey ceilings and walk-in closets, Wood floors the entire house. 2-car garage; 4 sided brick; large fenced-in lot. Fantastic shopping & entertainment area and most desired schools.
Appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,Stove,Wall Oven,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal.
Other Features:
– Gas water heater & Central cooling.
Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.