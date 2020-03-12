All apartments in Milton
3254 Chipping Wood Court
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:42 PM

3254 Chipping Wood Court

3254 Chipping Wood Court · (678) 390-3100
Location

3254 Chipping Wood Court, Milton, GA 30004
Crooked Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5.5 Bath · 3993 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful active golf/swim/tennis gated community; magnificent 3 story home on golf lot. 6 bedrooms and 5.5 baths. Two-story grand foyer leads to a two-story grand-room with fireplace. Large kitchen, breakfast bar & room, open to keeping room with fireplace. Spacious dining room. Generous size master suite with sitting area on main floor. Trey ceilings and walk-in closets, Wood floors the entire house. 2-car garage; 4 sided brick; large fenced-in lot. Fantastic shopping & entertainment area and most desired schools.

Appliance package includes:
– Refrigerator,Stove,Wall Oven,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal.

Other Features:
– Gas water heater & Central cooling.

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3254 Chipping Wood Court have any available units?
3254 Chipping Wood Court has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3254 Chipping Wood Court have?
Some of 3254 Chipping Wood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3254 Chipping Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
3254 Chipping Wood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3254 Chipping Wood Court pet-friendly?
No, 3254 Chipping Wood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 3254 Chipping Wood Court offer parking?
Yes, 3254 Chipping Wood Court does offer parking.
Does 3254 Chipping Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3254 Chipping Wood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3254 Chipping Wood Court have a pool?
Yes, 3254 Chipping Wood Court has a pool.
Does 3254 Chipping Wood Court have accessible units?
No, 3254 Chipping Wood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3254 Chipping Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3254 Chipping Wood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3254 Chipping Wood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3254 Chipping Wood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
