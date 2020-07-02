All apartments in Milton
275 Thompson Springs Drive

Location

275 Thompson Springs Drive, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Start relaxing from the minute you move in! Fresh paint throughout, updated bathrooms, newly renovated terrace level, all new windows, and so much more! Owner has maintained this home immaculately and gotten it ready for YOU to enjoy. 1.5 Acres in sought after Cambridge HS district, on a piece of property with some fabulous unique qualities. Fully stocked pond is located on the property, easily accessible through a quick walk through a level yard. Inside the home is spacious with a great layout, ideal for your family. Walk in to a 2 story foyer, flanked by formal dining and living rooms. Chef's kitchen complete with stainless appliances, open concept, gas cook top & breakfast bar. Spacious master with private patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Thompson Springs Drive have any available units?
275 Thompson Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
Is 275 Thompson Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
275 Thompson Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Thompson Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 275 Thompson Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 275 Thompson Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 275 Thompson Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 275 Thompson Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 Thompson Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Thompson Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 275 Thompson Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 275 Thompson Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 275 Thompson Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Thompson Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 Thompson Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Thompson Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 Thompson Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

