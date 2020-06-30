All apartments in Milton
200 Von Lake Court
200 Von Lake Court

Location

200 Von Lake Court, Milton, GA 30004
White Columns

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This breathtaking New custom farmhouse style home is one of a kind. This gorgeous home was designed by architect Tim Bryan on over an acre features a coveted main floor master and an additional In-law bedroom suite with full bath. The heart of this home features a spacious family room and open to a magnificent kitchen and leads out to the grand deck. All overlooking a backyard with level grassed area, woods and pond view Spacious plan includes soaring ceilings wide plank finished hardwoods and all the finest finishes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

