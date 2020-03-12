All apartments in Milton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14735 Glencreek Way

14735 Glencreek Way · No Longer Available
Location

14735 Glencreek Way, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
accessible
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
Beautiful, rolling hills and vistas await you in this magnificent, 4 acre estate home in the heart of Milton. Secluded and private, interior features hardwoods thru out, 2 story entry, master on main, formal dining, 2 story formal living with FP, kitchen overlooking keeping room with FP, breakfast area, butlers pantry, oversized secondary bedrooms, full, finished basement. Garage has been converted into a full, handicap accessible suite, permitted by city of Milton. Come see the beauty and splendor of this gorgeous home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14735 Glencreek Way have any available units?
14735 Glencreek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 14735 Glencreek Way have?
Some of 14735 Glencreek Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14735 Glencreek Way currently offering any rent specials?
14735 Glencreek Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14735 Glencreek Way pet-friendly?
No, 14735 Glencreek Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 14735 Glencreek Way offer parking?
Yes, 14735 Glencreek Way does offer parking.
Does 14735 Glencreek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14735 Glencreek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14735 Glencreek Way have a pool?
No, 14735 Glencreek Way does not have a pool.
Does 14735 Glencreek Way have accessible units?
Yes, 14735 Glencreek Way has accessible units.
Does 14735 Glencreek Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14735 Glencreek Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14735 Glencreek Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14735 Glencreek Way does not have units with air conditioning.
