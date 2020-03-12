14735 Glencreek Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities accessible garage

Beautiful, rolling hills and vistas await you in this magnificent, 4 acre estate home in the heart of Milton. Secluded and private, interior features hardwoods thru out, 2 story entry, master on main, formal dining, 2 story formal living with FP, kitchen overlooking keeping room with FP, breakfast area, butlers pantry, oversized secondary bedrooms, full, finished basement. Garage has been converted into a full, handicap accessible suite, permitted by city of Milton. Come see the beauty and splendor of this gorgeous home.