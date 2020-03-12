Amenities

13566 Aventide Lane Available 06/30/20 Sought After Location! 3 Be/2.5 Bath! Top Rated Schools~ Minutes to GA 400~ And Avalon Mall - Wonderful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home is Sought After Location! Home is getting fresh paint, new carpet, granite and much more!! Just minutes from GA 400, Avalon Mall, +Top Rated Schools! Community has wonderful Swimming Pool, Tennis, Clubhouse and Playground!!! Front yard is maintained by HOA, Tenant maintains sides and rear yard. Schools are, Elementary: Cogburn Woods, Middle: Hopewell, High: Cambridge- great top rated schools!! Great Price and Location!! Call or Text Rima w/questions 404-993-7129. Apply at www.arbrental.com.



(RLNE5027260)