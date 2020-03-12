All apartments in Milton
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

13566 Aventide Lane

13566 Aventide Lane · (818) 632-0072
Location

13566 Aventide Lane, Milton, GA 30004

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13566 Aventide Lane · Avail. Jun 30

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1696 sqft

Amenities

13566 Aventide Lane Available 06/30/20 Sought After Location! 3 Be/2.5 Bath! Top Rated Schools~ Minutes to GA 400~ And Avalon Mall - Wonderful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home is Sought After Location! Home is getting fresh paint, new carpet, granite and much more!! Just minutes from GA 400, Avalon Mall, +Top Rated Schools! Community has wonderful Swimming Pool, Tennis, Clubhouse and Playground!!! Front yard is maintained by HOA, Tenant maintains sides and rear yard. Schools are, Elementary: Cogburn Woods, Middle: Hopewell, High: Cambridge- great top rated schools!! Great Price and Location!! Call or Text Rima w/questions 404-993-7129. Apply at www.arbrental.com.

(RLNE5027260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13566 Aventide Lane have any available units?
13566 Aventide Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13566 Aventide Lane have?
Some of 13566 Aventide Lane's amenities include granite counters, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13566 Aventide Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13566 Aventide Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13566 Aventide Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13566 Aventide Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 13566 Aventide Lane offer parking?
No, 13566 Aventide Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13566 Aventide Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13566 Aventide Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13566 Aventide Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13566 Aventide Lane has a pool.
Does 13566 Aventide Lane have accessible units?
No, 13566 Aventide Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13566 Aventide Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13566 Aventide Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13566 Aventide Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13566 Aventide Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
