13345 Avensong Ives Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Check out this beauty in highly sought after Avensong swim/tennis community with award winning schools (Cogburn Woods/Hopewell/Cambridge)- Just minutes from 400 and Windward! Recently rennovated and feels nearly new, with gleaming floors on the main, and neutral paint throughout! Bright sparkling kitchen boasts granite with white cabinets and beautiful stainless appliances. Very private, low maintenance back yard with sprawling deck for entertaining. Pets allowed with deposit/pet rent. Call Stephanie Brewer with questions!