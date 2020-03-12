All apartments in Milton
13345 Avensong Ives Way
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:48 PM

13345 Avensong Ives Way

13345 Avensong Ives Way · No Longer Available
Location

13345 Avensong Ives Way, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Check out this beauty in highly sought after Avensong swim/tennis community with award winning schools (Cogburn Woods/Hopewell/Cambridge)- Just minutes from 400 and Windward! Recently rennovated and feels nearly new, with gleaming floors on the main, and neutral paint throughout! Bright sparkling kitchen boasts granite with white cabinets and beautiful stainless appliances. Very private, low maintenance back yard with sprawling deck for entertaining. Pets allowed with deposit/pet rent. Call Stephanie Brewer with questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13345 Avensong Ives Way have any available units?
13345 Avensong Ives Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 13345 Avensong Ives Way have?
Some of 13345 Avensong Ives Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13345 Avensong Ives Way currently offering any rent specials?
13345 Avensong Ives Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13345 Avensong Ives Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13345 Avensong Ives Way is pet friendly.
Does 13345 Avensong Ives Way offer parking?
Yes, 13345 Avensong Ives Way does offer parking.
Does 13345 Avensong Ives Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13345 Avensong Ives Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13345 Avensong Ives Way have a pool?
Yes, 13345 Avensong Ives Way has a pool.
Does 13345 Avensong Ives Way have accessible units?
No, 13345 Avensong Ives Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13345 Avensong Ives Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13345 Avensong Ives Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 13345 Avensong Ives Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13345 Avensong Ives Way does not have units with air conditioning.
