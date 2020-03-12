13345 Avensong Ives Way

Amenities
Check out this beauty in highly sought after Avensong swim/tennis community with award winning schools (Cogburn Woods/Hopewell/Cambridge)- Just minutes from 400 and Windward! Recently rennovated and feels nearly new, with gleaming floors on the main, and neutral paint throughout! Bright sparkling kitchen boasts granite with white cabinets and beautiful stainless appliances. Very private, low maintenance back yard with sprawling deck for entertaining. Pets allowed with deposit/pet rent. Call Stephanie Brewer with questions!