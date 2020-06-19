All apartments in Milton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

13319 Flamingo Rd

13319 Flaming Road · (770) 355-1982
Location

13319 Flaming Road, Milton, GA 30004

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13319 Flamingo Rd · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2559 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Milton Townhome For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Available in June!  3 Bdrm, 3.5 bath townhome in Hidden Forest. The kitchen features a gas range with a vented microwave and granite countertops. Host parties on the deck located directly off the breakfast room and island kitchen. Both foyers & the main level feature 5" hardwoods, wrought iron handrails and open tread stairs. The oversized owner's suite has a sitting room, walk-in closet, spa-like bath with separate tub and shower. Walk-in laundry room. Oversized secondary bedroom. The terrace level includes a finished bonus room with a full bath. Located close to the community pool and tennis.

Schools:
Elem: Manning Oaks
Middle: Hopewell
High: Alpharetta
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is NOT Pet Friendly,  More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq
Submit offers here -  https://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/prospective-tenant

Will I qualify to rent for an Atlanta home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
 
We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form 

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA! 

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2836352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

