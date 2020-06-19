13319 Flamingo Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub tennis court

Milton Townhome For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in June! 3 Bdrm, 3.5 bath townhome in Hidden Forest. The kitchen features a gas range with a vented microwave and granite countertops. Host parties on the deck located directly off the breakfast room and island kitchen. Both foyers & the main level feature 5" hardwoods, wrought iron handrails and open tread stairs. The oversized owner's suite has a sitting room, walk-in closet, spa-like bath with separate tub and shower. Walk-in laundry room. Oversized secondary bedroom. The terrace level includes a finished bonus room with a full bath. Located close to the community pool and tennis.



Schools:

Elem: Manning Oaks

Middle: Hopewell

High: Alpharetta

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



No Pets Allowed



