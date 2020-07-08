13294 Kemper Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

QUIET corner/end unit in sought-after GATED community in Alpharetta! CONVENIENTLY located near GA 400, Halcyon, and Avalon. ABUNDANT natural light, NEW paint and carpet. LIKE NEW spacious townhome with hardwood floors on main level, chef's kitchen with granite countertops, tile back splash, and GENEROUS storage and counter space. OVERSIZED master suite with sitting area, soaking tub, and double vanities. ALL appliances, including washer and dryer, are included. EASY access to neighborhood dog park and swimming pool. Ready for move-in NOW!