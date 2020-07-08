All apartments in Milton
Milton, GA
13294 Kemper Rd
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

13294 Kemper Rd

13294 Kemper Rd · No Longer Available
Location

13294 Kemper Rd, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
QUIET corner/end unit in sought-after GATED community in Alpharetta! CONVENIENTLY located near GA 400, Halcyon, and Avalon. ABUNDANT natural light, NEW paint and carpet. LIKE NEW spacious townhome with hardwood floors on main level, chef's kitchen with granite countertops, tile back splash, and GENEROUS storage and counter space. OVERSIZED master suite with sitting area, soaking tub, and double vanities. ALL appliances, including washer and dryer, are included. EASY access to neighborhood dog park and swimming pool. Ready for move-in NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13294 Kemper Rd have any available units?
13294 Kemper Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 13294 Kemper Rd have?
Some of 13294 Kemper Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13294 Kemper Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13294 Kemper Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13294 Kemper Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13294 Kemper Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13294 Kemper Rd offer parking?
No, 13294 Kemper Rd does not offer parking.
Does 13294 Kemper Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13294 Kemper Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13294 Kemper Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13294 Kemper Rd has a pool.
Does 13294 Kemper Rd have accessible units?
No, 13294 Kemper Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13294 Kemper Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13294 Kemper Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 13294 Kemper Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 13294 Kemper Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

