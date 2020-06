Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace

New tenant WALKED ON DEAL.... let's get it rented again ASAP......Great price for Windward rental. This place is immaculate..caring owner makes sure of that. Two bedroom roommate plan means two larger bedrooms. Perfect location just west of Hwy9 immediately off Windward/Cogburn. You will not see a cleaner rental or a better location. Close to variety of shoping and easy Ga400 access. No pets.