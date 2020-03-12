All apartments in Milton
12823 Doe Dr
12823 Doe Dr

12823 Doe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12823 Doe Drive, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive-style townhome in Prime Alpharetta location available for immediate occupancy. Heart of home features a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Separate dining room, great room & sunroom/keeping area. Master suite has separate sitting area & private deck. En-suite in finished basement is ideal for Guests or home office. Other features include hardwood floors,fireplace, open loft, 2-car garage & private decks on each level facing the woods. Easy access to GA400 & all Windward businesses, shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12823 Doe Dr have any available units?
12823 Doe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 12823 Doe Dr have?
Some of 12823 Doe Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12823 Doe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12823 Doe Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12823 Doe Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12823 Doe Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 12823 Doe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12823 Doe Dr does offer parking.
Does 12823 Doe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12823 Doe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12823 Doe Dr have a pool?
No, 12823 Doe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12823 Doe Dr have accessible units?
No, 12823 Doe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12823 Doe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12823 Doe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12823 Doe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12823 Doe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
