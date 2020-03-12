12823 Doe Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Executive-style townhome in Prime Alpharetta location available for immediate occupancy. Heart of home features a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Separate dining room, great room & sunroom/keeping area. Master suite has separate sitting area & private deck. En-suite in finished basement is ideal for Guests or home office. Other features include hardwood floors,fireplace, open loft, 2-car garage & private decks on each level facing the woods. Easy access to GA400 & all Windward businesses, shopping & restaurants.