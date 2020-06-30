Amenities

12772 Waterside Dr Available 12/20/19 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm (5th Bd is office/bed), 3 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in December! Fresh paint throughout. 1 ac lot with wooded backyard. 2 story foyer, formal dining room, hardwoods, updated kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, solid cabinets, kitchen appliances, island, and pantry. Family room with fireplace & windows overlook deck. Main level master suite with dual sinks, ample storage, soaker tub, separate shower, & walk-in closet. Additional full bath on the main level. Unfinished basement great for storage! Perfectly located near GA-400, with access to a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment.



Schools: Elem: Crabapple Crossing, Middle: Northwestern, High: Milton

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



No Pets Allowed



