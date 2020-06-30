All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 12772 Waterside Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
12772 Waterside Dr
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

12772 Waterside Dr

12772 Waterside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12772 Waterside Drive, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
12772 Waterside Dr Available 12/20/19 Alpharetta Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm (5th Bd is office/bed), 3 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in December! Fresh paint throughout. 1 ac lot with wooded backyard. 2 story foyer, formal dining room, hardwoods, updated kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, solid cabinets, kitchen appliances, island, and pantry. Family room with fireplace & windows overlook deck. Main level master suite with dual sinks, ample storage, soaker tub, separate shower, & walk-in closet. Additional full bath on the main level. Unfinished basement great for storage! Perfectly located near GA-400, with access to a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment.

Schools: Elem: Crabapple Crossing, Middle: Northwestern, High: Milton
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for an Alpharetta Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany (669) 231-2126

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5328986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12772 Waterside Dr have any available units?
12772 Waterside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 12772 Waterside Dr have?
Some of 12772 Waterside Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12772 Waterside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12772 Waterside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12772 Waterside Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12772 Waterside Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 12772 Waterside Dr offer parking?
No, 12772 Waterside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12772 Waterside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12772 Waterside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12772 Waterside Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12772 Waterside Dr has a pool.
Does 12772 Waterside Dr have accessible units?
No, 12772 Waterside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12772 Waterside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12772 Waterside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12772 Waterside Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12772 Waterside Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 3 BedroomsMilton Apartments with Balcony
Milton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University