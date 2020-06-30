125 Aven Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Well maintained home on a quiet cul-de-sac lot. Washer & Dryer provided to use. One of the largest floor plans in neighborhood. Vaulted/2 story family room with beautiful 5 inch plank hardwoods on entire main floor, kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances & refrigerator stays. Breakfast area has bay windows overlooking the fenced yard. Separate dining room. Huge master bedroom & master bathroom has separate tub and shower, vanity has dual sinks. Both secondary bedrooms are very spacious. Neighborhood has swim, tennis & playground. Close to GA 400