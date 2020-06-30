125 Aven Court

Amenities
Well maintained home on a quiet cul-de-sac lot. Washer & Dryer provided to use. One of the largest floor plans in neighborhood. Vaulted/2 story family room with beautiful 5 inch plank hardwoods on entire main floor, kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances & refrigerator stays. Breakfast area has bay windows overlooking the fenced yard. Separate dining room. Huge master bedroom & master bathroom has separate tub and shower, vanity has dual sinks. Both secondary bedrooms are very spacious. Neighborhood has swim, tennis & playground. Close to GA 400