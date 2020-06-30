All apartments in Milton
Location

125 Aven Court, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Well maintained home on a quiet cul-de-sac lot. Washer & Dryer provided to use. One of the largest floor plans in neighborhood. Vaulted/2 story family room with beautiful 5 inch plank hardwoods on entire main floor, kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances & refrigerator stays. Breakfast area has bay windows overlooking the fenced yard. Separate dining room. Huge master bedroom & master bathroom has separate tub and shower, vanity has dual sinks. Both secondary bedrooms are very spacious. Neighborhood has swim, tennis & playground. Close to GA 400

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Aven Court have any available units?
125 Aven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 125 Aven Court have?
Some of 125 Aven Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Aven Court currently offering any rent specials?
125 Aven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Aven Court pet-friendly?
No, 125 Aven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 125 Aven Court offer parking?
Yes, 125 Aven Court offers parking.
Does 125 Aven Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Aven Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Aven Court have a pool?
Yes, 125 Aven Court has a pool.
Does 125 Aven Court have accessible units?
No, 125 Aven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Aven Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Aven Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Aven Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Aven Court does not have units with air conditioning.

