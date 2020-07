Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse internet cafe gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly car wash area hot tub media room online portal package receiving

Carrington Green Apartments is a stunning community near the McDonough Square and 10 minutes from Tanger Outlets. Excellent proximity to some of Henry County's major employers such as Henry County School System, Luxottica Retail Group, Piedmont Henry Hospital, PVH Corp., and GA Power Customer Care Ctr, Home Depot and more! Easy access to I-75 and new Express Toll Lanes make it quick and easy to get to the Airport or Downtown Atlanta, GA. Escape the ordinary at our beautiful Pool or burn off some steam in our 34-hour Fitness Center. Enjoy Southside living at its finest!