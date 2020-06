Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel oven

Dont miss out on this lovely 6 BR, 4 BA, Two story recently built (2017) brick home. This beautiful home features formal living, dining, family room, eat in kitchen, some large bedrooms with their own bath, not to mention huge kitchen. If upscale living is what you are looking for, look no further. Includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, plus many other bells and whistles.