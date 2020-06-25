336 Concord Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful hard wood floors with natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Spacious backyard is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.