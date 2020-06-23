All apartments in McDonough
Last updated March 12 2020 at 4:12 PM

330 Brookside Drive

330 Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

330 Brookside Drive, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming and move-in ready 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home, with a 2-car-garage is available now! This home features a cozy living area with fireplace, laminate wood floors and vaulted ceilings! The kitchen has black appliances with plenty of cabinet space! The master bath has a large vanity with a stand up shower and garden tub! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Brookside Drive have any available units?
330 Brookside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 330 Brookside Drive have?
Some of 330 Brookside Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
330 Brookside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 Brookside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 330 Brookside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 330 Brookside Drive does offer parking.
Does 330 Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Brookside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Brookside Drive have a pool?
No, 330 Brookside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 330 Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 330 Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Brookside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Brookside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Brookside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
