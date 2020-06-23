330 Brookside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming and move-in ready 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home, with a 2-car-garage is available now! This home features a cozy living area with fireplace, laminate wood floors and vaulted ceilings! The kitchen has black appliances with plenty of cabinet space! The master bath has a large vanity with a stand up shower and garden tub! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.