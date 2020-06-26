315 Nandina Ln

Amenities

Gorgeous 4br 2.5bath lease-to-home in McDonough! (video tour) - This property is a 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2-story traditional home that sits in a cul-de-sac. It features all black appliances, a formal dining room, tile flooring, new paint, wall-to-wall carpet, and a double vanity bathroom with a separate shower. This home will definitely not stay available for long so do not hesitate to give us a call or schedule a tour at www.GotOurHome.com! This is not a traditional lease, minimum 3 year lease with upfront option payment. Please review qualifications and feel free to call with any questions. MeeMee Jenkins 404-913-8272. We are currently not accepting housing vouchers at this time.



You can schedule a property tour at www.GotOurHome.com



Lease to Own Program:

-3-year lease minimum

-There is an upfront option payment due which is applied towards purchase price.

-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+

-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $1000 pet security deposit.

-Gross monthly income must meet 3x rent or more

-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years

-Criminal Background check

-No Evictions

-600 or better credit score



