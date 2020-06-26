All apartments in McDonough
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:45 AM

315 Nandina Ln

315 Nandina Lane · No Longer Available
Location

315 Nandina Lane, McDonough, GA 30253
Wesley Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4br 2.5bath lease-to-home in McDonough! (video tour) - This property is a 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 2-story traditional home that sits in a cul-de-sac. It features all black appliances, a formal dining room, tile flooring, new paint, wall-to-wall carpet, and a double vanity bathroom with a separate shower. This home will definitely not stay available for long so do not hesitate to give us a call or schedule a tour at www.GotOurHome.com! This is not a traditional lease, minimum 3 year lease with upfront option payment. Please review qualifications and feel free to call with any questions. MeeMee Jenkins 404-913-8272. We are currently not accepting housing vouchers at this time.

You can schedule a property tour at www.GotOurHome.com

Lease to Own Program:
-3-year lease minimum
-There is an upfront option payment due which is applied towards purchase price.
-$50.00 non-refundable Application Fee per adult age 18+
-$300.00 Non-refundable fee per pet (under 25 lbs), $500 pet fee per pet (over 25 lbs) with some breed restrictions. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $1000 pet security deposit.
-Gross monthly income must meet 3x rent or more
-No previous Bankruptcies within 7 years
-Criminal Background check
-No Evictions
-600 or better credit score

(RLNE2652368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Nandina Ln have any available units?
315 Nandina Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 315 Nandina Ln currently offering any rent specials?
315 Nandina Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Nandina Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Nandina Ln is pet friendly.
Does 315 Nandina Ln offer parking?
No, 315 Nandina Ln does not offer parking.
Does 315 Nandina Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Nandina Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Nandina Ln have a pool?
No, 315 Nandina Ln does not have a pool.
Does 315 Nandina Ln have accessible units?
No, 315 Nandina Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Nandina Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Nandina Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Nandina Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Nandina Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
