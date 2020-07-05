2715 Marlin Drive

Amenities

A charming and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is available now! This home features a cozy living area with laminate wood floors! The kitchen has granite countertops which leads to dining area with beautiful bay windows! The master bath has dual sinks and granite countertops and walk-in closet! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

