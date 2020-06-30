All apartments in McDonough
Location

2115 Marlin Drive, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Large, clean townhome available: 3BR/2.5 BA townhome is located in McDonough convenient to Hwy 155 and I75. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and a half bath downstairs. The kitchen includes the stove/oven (new), microwave, dishwasher (new) and refrigerator. New vinyl flooring installed downstairs. All rooms have fresh paint and ceiling fans. Master includes a walk-in closet and a garden tub. You will have access to a swimming pool and no yard work to do. We have adopted a no-pet policy. Available immediately. Self viewing anytime between 8am and 8pm through a Rently lockbox.

Rent is $1,125.00. Security deposit is $1,125.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $50.00. Applicants must submit application online at our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com and a copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email to rent@hamptonhomestead.com.
Located off Highway 155 in McDonough near I-75. Access to swimming pool. Patio in back for table/chairs and BBQ grill. Convenient to shopping. No yard work for you to do.

Local landlord with personal interest in property.

Elementary: Mcdonough Middle: Luella High School: Henry County

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 Marlin Drive have any available units?
2115 Marlin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 2115 Marlin Drive have?
Some of 2115 Marlin Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 Marlin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2115 Marlin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 Marlin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2115 Marlin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 2115 Marlin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2115 Marlin Drive offers parking.
Does 2115 Marlin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 Marlin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 Marlin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2115 Marlin Drive has a pool.
Does 2115 Marlin Drive have accessible units?
No, 2115 Marlin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 Marlin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2115 Marlin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 Marlin Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2115 Marlin Drive has units with air conditioning.

