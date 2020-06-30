2115 Marlin Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Large, clean townhome available: 3BR/2.5 BA townhome is located in McDonough convenient to Hwy 155 and I75. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and a half bath downstairs. The kitchen includes the stove/oven (new), microwave, dishwasher (new) and refrigerator. New vinyl flooring installed downstairs. All rooms have fresh paint and ceiling fans. Master includes a walk-in closet and a garden tub. You will have access to a swimming pool and no yard work to do. We have adopted a no-pet policy. Available immediately. Self viewing anytime between 8am and 8pm through a Rently lockbox.



Rent is $1,125.00. Security deposit is $1,125.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $50.00. Applicants must submit application online at our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com and a copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email to rent@hamptonhomestead.com.

Located off Highway 155 in McDonough near I-75. Access to swimming pool. Patio in back for table/chairs and BBQ grill. Convenient to shopping. No yard work for you to do.



Local landlord with personal interest in property.



Elementary: Mcdonough Middle: Luella High School: Henry County