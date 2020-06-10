All apartments in McDonough
Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:06 PM

1903 Weatherstaff Lane

1903 Weatherstaff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1903 Weatherstaff Lane, McDonough, GA 30253
Avalon

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Park Place at Avalon is a remarkable swim community ideally located just minutes to shopping, dining, and recreation with easy access to I-75. Beautiful, spacious, and elegant 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home ready to move in. Open the door to vaulted ceilings, arched passageways, iron rail spindles, hand scraped hardwoods and an expansive kitchen with granite and Travertine. The Packard plan offers an island and lots of counter space in kitchen, open to family room w/FP, huge Master suites.

This property is self show on a Rently. Go to yesirent.com. Questions contact Dave Lenze at 678.772.1947.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $59, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Weatherstaff Lane have any available units?
1903 Weatherstaff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 1903 Weatherstaff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Weatherstaff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Weatherstaff Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 Weatherstaff Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1903 Weatherstaff Lane offer parking?
No, 1903 Weatherstaff Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1903 Weatherstaff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 Weatherstaff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Weatherstaff Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1903 Weatherstaff Lane has a pool.
Does 1903 Weatherstaff Lane have accessible units?
No, 1903 Weatherstaff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Weatherstaff Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1903 Weatherstaff Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1903 Weatherstaff Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1903 Weatherstaff Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

