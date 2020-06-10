1903 Weatherstaff Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Park Place at Avalon is a remarkable swim community ideally located just minutes to shopping, dining, and recreation with easy access to I-75. Beautiful, spacious, and elegant 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home ready to move in. Open the door to vaulted ceilings, arched passageways, iron rail spindles, hand scraped hardwoods and an expansive kitchen with granite and Travertine. The Packard plan offers an island and lots of counter space in kitchen, open to family room w/FP, huge Master suites.



This property is self show on a Rently. Go to yesirent.com. Questions contact Dave Lenze at 678.772.1947.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $59, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.