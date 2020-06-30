All apartments in McDonough
1825 Formosa Ln
Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:15 PM

1825 Formosa Ln

1825 Formosa Lane · No Longer Available
McDonough
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1825 Formosa Lane, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Location, Location, Location! Love where you live in this centrally located, spacious home! Within walking distance to retail shops, just a 5 minute drive to major restaurants, and with easy access to I-75, take advantage of this perfectly positioned, welcoming community. Ideal for both entertaining and easy daily living, the roomy open-concept main level with large eat-in kitchen will truly wow the moment you step through the front door. Accommodating the whole household, the upper level features an airy master bedrooms with en-suite bath and garden tub, another full bathroom, convenient laundry room, and two additional bedrooms. See this beauty for yourself and schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Formosa Ln have any available units?
1825 Formosa Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 1825 Formosa Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Formosa Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Formosa Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 Formosa Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1825 Formosa Ln offer parking?
No, 1825 Formosa Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1825 Formosa Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1825 Formosa Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Formosa Ln have a pool?
No, 1825 Formosa Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Formosa Ln have accessible units?
No, 1825 Formosa Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Formosa Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 Formosa Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 Formosa Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1825 Formosa Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

