1825 Formosa Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Location, Location, Location! Love where you live in this centrally located, spacious home! Within walking distance to retail shops, just a 5 minute drive to major restaurants, and with easy access to I-75, take advantage of this perfectly positioned, welcoming community. Ideal for both entertaining and easy daily living, the roomy open-concept main level with large eat-in kitchen will truly wow the moment you step through the front door. Accommodating the whole household, the upper level features an airy master bedrooms with en-suite bath and garden tub, another full bathroom, convenient laundry room, and two additional bedrooms. See this beauty for yourself and schedule a tour today!