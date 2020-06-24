180 Rankin Circle

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

A charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available! This 2-story home features beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, granite counter-tops and lots of cabinet space! The master suite has a walk in closet and private bath with dual vanity sinks, garden tub and walk in shower! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.Now offering $250 off!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.