Last updated January 14 2020 at 5:46 PM

168 Rankin Circle

168 Rankin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

168 Rankin Circle, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in McDonough is now available! This 2-story home features black appliances, granite counter-tops and laminate wood floors! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Appliances will be installed on a signed leased. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
Get approved in 10 days, and receive One Month Free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Rankin Circle have any available units?
168 Rankin Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 168 Rankin Circle have?
Some of 168 Rankin Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Rankin Circle currently offering any rent specials?
168 Rankin Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Rankin Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 168 Rankin Circle is pet friendly.
Does 168 Rankin Circle offer parking?
No, 168 Rankin Circle does not offer parking.
Does 168 Rankin Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Rankin Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Rankin Circle have a pool?
No, 168 Rankin Circle does not have a pool.
Does 168 Rankin Circle have accessible units?
No, 168 Rankin Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Rankin Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 168 Rankin Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 168 Rankin Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 Rankin Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

