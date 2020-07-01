168 Rankin Circle

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A beautiful and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in McDonough is now available! This 2-story home features black appliances, granite counter-tops and laminate wood floors! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Appliances will be installed on a signed leased. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

Get approved in 10 days, and receive One Month Free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.