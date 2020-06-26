1645 New Orleans Way

Amenities
Subdivision - Adams Walk City Square
** Newly renovated property: New flooring, interior paint and all light fixtures/ceiling fans, towel rods and door knobs have been replaced with new brush nickle replacements. (Note: Some of the pictures on website have not been updated).
FEATURES:
* 3 Bedroom / 2.5 bath
* Greatroom boasts a cozy gas fireplace to curl up to on these cool nights!
* Large kitchen with with breakfast room
* Large dinning room
* Master bedroom on main floor
* Large master bedroom with ceiling fan
* Spacious master bath with separate garden tub, and standup shower
* Master bathroom has his/hers separate sinks
* Large master bedroom walk-in closet
* Large washer & Dryer room
* Bedroom number two has 2 separate closets
* 2 car garage is at the back of the house
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria
*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter
*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com