1645 New Orleans Way

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Subdivision - Adams Walk City Square



** Newly renovated property: New flooring, interior paint and all light fixtures/ceiling fans, towel rods and door knobs have been replaced with new brush nickle replacements. (Note: Some of the pictures on website have not been updated).



FEATURES:



* 3 Bedroom / 2.5 bath

* Greatroom boasts a cozy gas fireplace to curl up to on these cool nights!

* Large kitchen with with breakfast room

* Large dinning room

* Master bedroom on main floor

* Large master bedroom with ceiling fan

* Spacious master bath with separate garden tub, and standup shower

* Master bathroom has his/hers separate sinks

* Large master bedroom walk-in closet

* Large washer & Dryer room

* Bedroom number two has 2 separate closets

* 2 car garage is at the back of the house



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria



*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter



*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com