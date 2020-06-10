All apartments in McDonough
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:45 AM

163 Daisy Circle

163 Daisy Road · No Longer Available
Location

163 Daisy Road, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Great Location just minutes from The Square and I-75. Beautiful Floor Plan Large Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops off the Family Room. 4 Bedrooms with 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Separate Dining and Living Rooms with Smooth Ceilings throughout Home! Carpet in All Bedrooms/Family Room/Dining/Living Room. Hardwood Floor throughout the 1st floor, Powder Room, Kitchen. Appliance Package includes black appliances and it's total electric. A Must See!

Qualifications: 01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months 02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months -- 03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months -- 04.) No foreclosures within 12 months -- 05.) No civil judgments within 12 months -- 06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months -- 07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income -- 08.) Must pass social security number verification -- 09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry -- 10.) Must pass criminal background check -- 11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months -- 12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) -- 13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --

If you are looking to move and would like to schedule a viewing please contact us at: Office:770)687-2752 Showing by Appointment Only

To apply for any of our any of our homes go to: www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Schools Tussahaw Elementary Henry County Middle Henry County High

Brand New Homes, Move in Ready! Lease Terms $1,500 minimum deposit- Please note that deposit can vary based on credit and debt to income. ** Pricing and availability are subject to change at any time** Beautiful home in sought after Iris Lake Subdivision Modern Retreat in sought after Iris Lake Subdivision

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Daisy Circle have any available units?
163 Daisy Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 163 Daisy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
163 Daisy Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Daisy Circle pet-friendly?
No, 163 Daisy Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 163 Daisy Circle offer parking?
No, 163 Daisy Circle does not offer parking.
Does 163 Daisy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 Daisy Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Daisy Circle have a pool?
No, 163 Daisy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 163 Daisy Circle have accessible units?
No, 163 Daisy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Daisy Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 Daisy Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Daisy Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 Daisy Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
