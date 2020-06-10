163 Daisy Circle

Amenities

Great Location just minutes from The Square and I-75. Beautiful Floor Plan Large Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops off the Family Room. 4 Bedrooms with 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Separate Dining and Living Rooms with Smooth Ceilings throughout Home! Carpet in All Bedrooms/Family Room/Dining/Living Room. Hardwood Floor throughout the 1st floor, Powder Room, Kitchen. Appliance Package includes black appliances and it's total electric. A Must See!



Qualifications: 01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months 02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months -- 03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months -- 04.) No foreclosures within 12 months -- 05.) No civil judgments within 12 months -- 06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months -- 07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income -- 08.) Must pass social security number verification -- 09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry -- 10.) Must pass criminal background check -- 11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months -- 12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses) -- 13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --



If you are looking to move and would like to schedule a viewing please contact us at: Office:770)687-2752 Showing by Appointment Only



To apply for any of our any of our homes go to: www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com



Schools Tussahaw Elementary Henry County Middle Henry County High



