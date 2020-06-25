1365 Lafayette Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Large, clean home in excellent condition available: 3BR/2 BA home is located in quiet neighborhood. Home has clean paint and carpet. The Master bedroom features trey ceiling with a ceiling fan with a walk-in closet. Kitchen includes an eat-in area. Home also includes living room, 2 full bathrooms, 2 bedrooms, laundry, and a 2-car garage with automatic door opener and remotes. Large back yard has a patio and is fenced. Appliances furnished include refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven. Home is in an HOA Community - Landlord pays all HOA fees. Swimming pool and tennis courts are available. Located in a quiet community convenient to I75. Available immediately. We have adopted a no-pet policy. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm with a lockbox powered by Rently.



Rent is $1,200.00. Security deposit is $1,200.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $45.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email (rent@hamptonhomestead.com). Applications must be submitted on our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com.



Built: 2001 SF: 1309



For additional details, call Kathy at 678-592-5735.

