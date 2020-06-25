All apartments in McDonough
Last updated April 4 2019 at 4:45 AM

1365 Lafayette Square

1365 Lafayette Square · No Longer Available
Location

1365 Lafayette Square, McDonough, GA 30252
City Square

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Large, clean home in excellent condition available: 3BR/2 BA home is located in quiet neighborhood. Home has clean paint and carpet. The Master bedroom features trey ceiling with a ceiling fan with a walk-in closet. Kitchen includes an eat-in area. Home also includes living room, 2 full bathrooms, 2 bedrooms, laundry, and a 2-car garage with automatic door opener and remotes. Large back yard has a patio and is fenced. Appliances furnished include refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven. Home is in an HOA Community - Landlord pays all HOA fees. Swimming pool and tennis courts are available. Located in a quiet community convenient to I75. Available immediately. We have adopted a no-pet policy. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm with a lockbox powered by Rently.

Rent is $1,200.00. Security deposit is $1,200.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $45.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email (rent@hamptonhomestead.com). Applications must be submitted on our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com.

Built: 2001 SF: 1309

For additional details, call Kathy at 678-592-5735.
Home is located in a quiet community convenient to McDonough and I75. Residents would have access to a community pool and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1365 Lafayette Square have any available units?
1365 Lafayette Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1365 Lafayette Square have?
Some of 1365 Lafayette Square's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1365 Lafayette Square currently offering any rent specials?
1365 Lafayette Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 Lafayette Square pet-friendly?
No, 1365 Lafayette Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 1365 Lafayette Square offer parking?
Yes, 1365 Lafayette Square offers parking.
Does 1365 Lafayette Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1365 Lafayette Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 Lafayette Square have a pool?
Yes, 1365 Lafayette Square has a pool.
Does 1365 Lafayette Square have accessible units?
No, 1365 Lafayette Square does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 Lafayette Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1365 Lafayette Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 1365 Lafayette Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1365 Lafayette Square has units with air conditioning.
