All apartments in McDonough
Find more places like 1216 Polk Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
1216 Polk Crossing
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:54 PM

1216 Polk Crossing

1216 Polk Crossing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McDonough
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1216 Polk Crossing, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in the Lake Dow area of McDonough this spacious home is in a quiet, established neighborhood. The main floor features a fire place, large 2 car garage, a full laundry room and half bath just off the kitchen. The bedrooms have tall ceilings, a big master suite with garden tub, stand up shower and his and her sinks. The yard has plenty of greenery, it's easy to maintain with plenty of room to entertain and play in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Polk Crossing have any available units?
1216 Polk Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1216 Polk Crossing have?
Some of 1216 Polk Crossing's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Polk Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Polk Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Polk Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 Polk Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 1216 Polk Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 1216 Polk Crossing offers parking.
Does 1216 Polk Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Polk Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Polk Crossing have a pool?
No, 1216 Polk Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Polk Crossing have accessible units?
No, 1216 Polk Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Polk Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 Polk Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 Polk Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 Polk Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Similar Pages

McDonough 1 BedroomsMcDonough 2 Bedrooms
McDonough 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMcDonough Apartments with Parking
McDonough Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College