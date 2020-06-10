1216 Polk Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Located in the Lake Dow area of McDonough this spacious home is in a quiet, established neighborhood. The main floor features a fire place, large 2 car garage, a full laundry room and half bath just off the kitchen. The bedrooms have tall ceilings, a big master suite with garden tub, stand up shower and his and her sinks. The yard has plenty of greenery, it's easy to maintain with plenty of room to entertain and play in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.