McDonough, GA
1198 Creek Crossing Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1198 Creek Crossing Dr.

1198 Creek Crossing Drive · (770) 707-2271
Location

1198 Creek Crossing Drive, McDonough, GA 30252

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1198 Creek Crossing Dr. · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
tennis court
Beautiful home in Ola schools - Beautiful new home. It is located in McDonough. The neighborhood has pool and tennis courts. 9' Trey ceilings, Double vanities, 2 story foyer, Hardwoods and carpet. It has a breakfast area, island and granite counters. Built in microwave. It has a Separate dining room. Great Ola schools. 4 spacious bedrooms and large walk in closet.
Call the office if you would like to view this home. Our office number is (770)707-2271. We show by appointment Monday thru Friday between 10-4:30.
Our application is online at www.bluebirdrealty.net . The app fee is $50 per adult and is non refundable. With the application we check credit, rental history, and we like for your income to be three times the amount of the rent. You can not have any active bankruptcies.
This home does not accept the section 8 voucher.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4950897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1198 Creek Crossing Dr. have any available units?
1198 Creek Crossing Dr. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1198 Creek Crossing Dr. have?
Some of 1198 Creek Crossing Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1198 Creek Crossing Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1198 Creek Crossing Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1198 Creek Crossing Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1198 Creek Crossing Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 1198 Creek Crossing Dr. offer parking?
No, 1198 Creek Crossing Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1198 Creek Crossing Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1198 Creek Crossing Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1198 Creek Crossing Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1198 Creek Crossing Dr. has a pool.
Does 1198 Creek Crossing Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1198 Creek Crossing Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1198 Creek Crossing Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1198 Creek Crossing Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1198 Creek Crossing Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1198 Creek Crossing Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
