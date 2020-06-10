1198 Creek Crossing Dr.

Amenities

granite counters walk in closets pool tennis court microwave carpet

Beautiful home in Ola schools - Beautiful new home. It is located in McDonough. The neighborhood has pool and tennis courts. 9' Trey ceilings, Double vanities, 2 story foyer, Hardwoods and carpet. It has a breakfast area, island and granite counters. Built in microwave. It has a Separate dining room. Great Ola schools. 4 spacious bedrooms and large walk in closet.

Call the office if you would like to view this home. Our office number is (770)707-2271. We show by appointment Monday thru Friday between 10-4:30.

Our application is online at www.bluebirdrealty.net . The app fee is $50 per adult and is non refundable. With the application we check credit, rental history, and we like for your income to be three times the amount of the rent. You can not have any active bankruptcies.

This home does not accept the section 8 voucher.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4950897)