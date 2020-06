1175 Ivey Ln

Amenities

FOUR BEDROOMS TWO AND A HALF BATHROOMS. READY FOR YOU TO OCCUPY. HENRY COUNTY , MOVE IN READY ! LOCATED IN A CUL DE SAC . ALL NEW CARPET AND FLOORING IN EVERY ROOM . BRAND NEW STOVE INSTALLED . SEPARATE GARDEN TUB AND SHOWER IN THE MASTER BATHROOM HOUSE INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED. LOCATED CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS , SHOPPING AND DINING . CALL YOUR PERSONAL REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR VIEWING. EMAIL : AGENT WITH QUESTIONS OR TO SET AN APPOINTMENT . **AFTER FEBRUARY 24TH YOU MAY CALL CASTLETON PROPERTIES DIRECTLY TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT