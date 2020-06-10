1080 McConaughy Ct

Amenities

RENT this Brand New home built by Knight Homes in Charleston Village offers (4) bedrooms. & (2.5) baths. The open concept 1st floor provides a kitchen with Tiled Back-splash, Granite Topped Counters & Island, Stainless Steel Appliances and Stone Core Flooring. The laundry room and half bath are also located on the main level.The Master's Retreat includes a full bath with Double Vanity Sinks & Separate Garden Tub/Shower, (2) Walk-In Closets and a Sitting Area. This End-Unit Townhome also includes 2-Car Garage with Openers & Window Blinds Throughout the home. READY TO MOVE-IN (or request a private showing at Landlord convenience)