Last updated March 10 2020 at 12:00 PM

1080 McConaughy Ct

1080 Mcconaughy Court · No Longer Available
Location

1080 Mcconaughy Court, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
RENT this Brand New home built by Knight Homes in Charleston Village offers (4) bedrooms. & (2.5) baths. The open concept 1st floor provides a kitchen with Tiled Back-splash, Granite Topped Counters & Island, Stainless Steel Appliances and Stone Core Flooring. The laundry room and half bath are also located on the main level.The Master's Retreat includes a full bath with Double Vanity Sinks & Separate Garden Tub/Shower, (2) Walk-In Closets and a Sitting Area. This End-Unit Townhome also includes 2-Car Garage with Openers & Window Blinds Throughout the home. READY TO MOVE-IN (or request a private showing at Landlord convenience)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 McConaughy Ct have any available units?
1080 McConaughy Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1080 McConaughy Ct have?
Some of 1080 McConaughy Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 McConaughy Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1080 McConaughy Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 McConaughy Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1080 McConaughy Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 1080 McConaughy Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1080 McConaughy Ct offers parking.
Does 1080 McConaughy Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 McConaughy Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 McConaughy Ct have a pool?
No, 1080 McConaughy Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1080 McConaughy Ct have accessible units?
No, 1080 McConaughy Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 McConaughy Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1080 McConaughy Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1080 McConaughy Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1080 McConaughy Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

